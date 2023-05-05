Elementary school teacher accused of exposing himself to a child

Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.
Gregory Morris, an elementary teacher, is accused of exposing himself to a child.(Jacksonville Police Department, North Carolina)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carlina school teacher has been arrested for reportedly exposing himself to a child.

WITN reports that Gregory Morris was arrested on Friday and faces one count of indecent exposure.

Police said on March 6 they got a report of an adult exposing himself to a child and Morris was arrested after further investigation.

According to Onslow County Schools, Morris has been on leave since March 13. He taught third grade at Parkwood Elementary School in Jacksonville.

School officials said that the exposure did not happen on school property and was unrelated to his work at the school.

Morris has been with Onslow County Schools since 2016 and has taught second, third and fourth grades.

Police urged anyone with further information to contact them at 910-938-6520.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLEY ALCALA
Man appears in court following law enforcement incident on Highway 53
A sentencing hearing was held Thursday for 25-year-old Raul NMI Chiman-Arce.
Minneapolis man charged in fatal crash in Dunn County sentenced
Jesse Koltz, 33
Wood County pursuit covers almost 16 miles, driver arrested, charged with 4th OWI
A Crumbl Cookies has opened in Eau Claire 4008 Commonwealth Avenue.
Crumbl Cookies opens their doors in Eau Claire
HARLEY ALCALA
NEW INFORMATION: Suspect in custody, situation resolved on Hwy 53

Latest News

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire
Many Households Earn Below Cost of Living for Their County
Many Households Earn Below Cost of Living for Their County
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women 5-K Run and Walk
Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women 5-K Run and Walk
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in...
At least 8 fake electors have immunity in Ga. election probe