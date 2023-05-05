Florian Gardens hosts Scouts leadership dinner

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday night, Florian Gardens hosts the Chippewa Valley Boy Scouts of America Council’s 20th annual leadership dinner.

The dinner is both a major fundraising event for local Scouts troops, as well as a chance to honor long-term outstanding service.

With dozens of attendees, Florian Gardens hosts a full room of people with one common goal.

“There’s some great people in this organization, and in this room tonight,” said long-term Scouts member Dan Dienger. “You know, you take a second and look at the people here: These are people who care about the youth of America.”

Aside from multiple auctions and direct fundraising opportunities, the Council awards “The Good Scout Award” for years of great service with the Scouts organization. This year’s winners were Dan and Jane Dienger.

“It was a huge surprise for us,” said Dan.

“Very surprised, very surprised. It’s not like we did something to work toward it. It was totally off guard,” said Jane.

“It’s never a goal, you know, and luckily there’s people apparently that recognize something that I don’t see, which is good,” said Dan.

The Diengers have been members of Scouts for over 50 years, as both Scouts and Troop Leaders, and the opportunity to help young citizens grow and flourish keeps them coming back.

“There’s people in this room that we saw as 12-year-old, 13-year-old kids,” said Dan. “They’ve grown up to have really good jobs, good education, great providers to the community. It’s also that challenge of watching others grow, that’s really what it is.”

The guest speaker of the evening was former Packers fullback John Kuhn, a man who shares a connection with the Scouts organization.

“I was in Cub Scouts growing up,” said Kuhn. “By the time it was Boy Scouts, that’s when I started getting into sports, but the Cub Scouts adventure was great for me.”

Though just a short-term member, Kuhn expressed gratitude on his inclusion in the event.

“I just think it’s such a great organization,” said Kuhn. “This is the pinnacle night for them to raise money, to raise some attention, to raise some awareness, and you know when there’s nights like this, it’s always fun to be a part of it because you get to see how much people really care about a great organization.”

Through all the years of scouting and leadership, the Diengers are most thankful for the people Scouts have connected them with.

“We’ve met some of the neatest people in the community here, and in scouting that are out there. You know, I can’t even give you a number,” said Dan.

Proceeds from tonight’s dinner will support scouting activities in ten counties across northwestern Wisconsin.

