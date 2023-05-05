Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to headline GOP dinner in Rothshchild

(Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) -Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will headline a GOP fundraiser in Rothschild on Saturday.

He’ll be a special guest speaker at the Republican Party of Marathon County’s Lincoln Day Dinner. It’s the party’s largest fundraiser. The event is sold out-- with more than 550 people expected to attend.  

The former congressman and second-term governor is expected to launch his presidential campaign mid-May.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Crumbl Cookies has opened in Eau Claire 4008 Commonwealth Avenue.
Crumbl Cookies opens their doors in Eau Claire
Photo of damaged Dunn Co. squad
Two people taken into custody after chase involving stolen vehicle
Name released of man found dead in Dunn County fire
The latest ALICE report shows the continuing financial impact of COVID-19 on households in the...
Over 1 in 3 households in the Chippewa Valley are financially at risk
Jonathan Lucas
Man charged in death of infant son found guilty

Latest News

Audience in attendance for ensemble performance at UW-Eau Claire as part of Wisconsin School...
UW-Eau Claire hosts WSMA Music Festival
Mini planet model at UW-Eau Claire's Phillip's Science Building for Astronomy Day
UW-Eau Claire holds annual Astronomy Day event
Community members checking out the art at Mindy Huntress' shop at Banbury Place in Eau Claire, WI
Dozens of local artists featured at Banbury Spring Market
(AP Photo)
Wisconsin fishing season begins Saturday
Bowl for Kids' Sake
Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraising event