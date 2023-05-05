A La Crosse 5K Walk/Run brings awareness to missing and murdered Indigenous women

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Indigenous tribes along with their supporters came together in the Coulee Region for a walk Friday afternoon.

The goal, to bring awareness to an issue they say still constantly gets overlooked.

“84% of indigenous women, girls and two-spirited individuals are going to experience violence in their life time. Homicide is the third leading cause of death with indigenous women between 10 and 24 years of age,” said Casey Brown with the Ho-Chunk Nation.

The alarming statistics were highlighted around Burns Park in La Crosse.

It is all a part of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women 5K Run/Walk.

Walkers were members of numerous tribes, non-indigenous people and leadership from the County and City of La Crosse.

“The biggest thing that we’re doing here is really understanding and recognizing what a crisis situation this is for indigenous communities. As you can see,” said Mayor Mitch Reynolds.

Runners and walkers all wore red. That is because in Indigenous culture red is said to be the only color spirits can see. Another eye grabber though were the red dresses that can be seen up in the trees all around the park.

“The red dresses are meant to represent those that are missing... they’re gone. There is no one in the dress. The point of that too is visibility. That’s why they’re high up. We’re trying to make the unseen, seen,” said Brown.

“It’s kind of a haunting image I would say, seeing the dresses that symbolize our sisters that are missing. So, this event means a lot to me because I want to stand in solidarity with my native sisters,” said Mandy Youngthunder, a tribe member with the Ho-Chunk Nation.

The stance of solidarity makes Brown hopeful. The crowd grew by a hundred from last year’s 5K

“It makes my heart proud to see all these people out here, supporting an issue I know it very tough to talk about,” said Brown.

He suggests everyone try anyways and act to bring awareness of the issue to leadership in their hometowns.

Brown said in Wisconsin 98 indigenous woman were reported missing or murdered in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.