Local construction worker places first at National Craft Championships

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A local construction worker was honored Friday for his national talent.

State representatives visited Royal Construction to present an award to Tyler Odegard, of Mondovi, for placing first at the National Craft Championships. The Craft Championships is an annual competition where more than 200 of the most talented construction workers from across the nation compete in various skills challenges. Competitors are tested on craftsmanship, safety, and teamwork.

Odegard is the first person from Wisconsin to win gold at the competition.

State Representatives Karen Hurd (Fall Creek), Rob Summerfield (Bloomer), Treig Pronscinske (Mondovi), and a representative from Congressman Derrick Van Orden’s office presented Odegard with a federal citation. Along with the award, a flag is being flown over the state capitol Friday in honor of Odegard’s victory.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.