Man charged in death of infant son found guilty

Jonathan Lucas
Jonathan Lucas(Dunn Co. Jail)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man charged in the death of his six week-old son in Menomonie has pleaded no contest and is found guilty as part of a plea agreement in Dunn County court.

The court found Jonathon Lucas guilty of an amended count of second-degree intentional homicide.

In February of 2021, officers with the Menomonie Police Department responded to the 2400 block of 4th Avenue North for reports of a disorderly man, later identified as Lucas. A criminal complaint says when officers arrived at Lucas’s apartment they noticed a baby, later identified as Daemyn Lucas, lying motionless on the kitchen counter. An officer started CPR, but the child later died at a local hospital.

A preliminary breath test taken that night showed Lucas to have a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. An autopsy found traumatic head injuries due to physical assault as the cause of Daemyn’s death.

Sentencing for Lucas is scheduled for July 10.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLEY ALCALA
Man appears in court following law enforcement incident on Highway 53
A sentencing hearing was held Thursday for 25-year-old Raul NMI Chiman-Arce.
Minneapolis man charged in fatal crash in Dunn County sentenced
HARLEY ALCALA
NEW INFORMATION: Suspect in custody, situation resolved on Hwy 53
Jesse Koltz, 33
Wood County pursuit covers almost 16 miles, driver arrested, charged with 4th OWI
Tara Jane Sullivan
Sheriff’s Department continues to seek answers, clues leading to Weston woman’s whereabouts

Latest News

Architect Frank Lloyd Wright's home in Spring Green, WI can be seen along the 200-mile Frank...
New and improved way to travel across 200-miles of Frank Lloyd Wright history
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/5/23)
Photo of damaged Dunn Co. squad
Two people taken into custody after chase involving stolen vehicle
Name released of man found dead in Dunn County fire