Man charged in death of infant son found guilty

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man charged in the death of his six week-old son in Menomonie has pleaded no contest and is found guilty as part of a plea agreement in Dunn County court.

The court found Jonathon Lucas guilty of an amended count of second-degree intentional homicide.

In February of 2021, officers with the Menomonie Police Department responded to the 2400 block of 4th Avenue North for reports of a disorderly man, later identified as Lucas. A criminal complaint says when officers arrived at Lucas’s apartment they noticed a baby, later identified as Daemyn Lucas, lying motionless on the kitchen counter. An officer started CPR, but the child later died at a local hospital.

A preliminary breath test taken that night showed Lucas to have a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. An autopsy found traumatic head injuries due to physical assault as the cause of Daemyn’s death.

Sentencing for Lucas is scheduled for July 10.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.