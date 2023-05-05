Name released of man found dead in Dunn County fire

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man found dead in a fire in Dunn County.

The fire happened Monday just after 8 a.m. at a home on 50th Street in the Town of Tiffany. The sheriff’s office says firefighters found David Booth, 74, inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause of death has not been released. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood City Fire Department, and Boyceville EMS all responded to the scene.

