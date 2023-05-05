Name released of man found dead in Dunn County fire

(wabi)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man found dead in a fire in Dunn County.

The fire happened Monday just after 8 a.m. at a home on 50th Street in the Town of Tiffany. The sheriff’s office says firefighters found David Booth, 74, inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause of death has not been released. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood City Fire Department, and Boyceville EMS all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLEY ALCALA
Man appears in court following law enforcement incident on Highway 53
A sentencing hearing was held Thursday for 25-year-old Raul NMI Chiman-Arce.
Minneapolis man charged in fatal crash in Dunn County sentenced
HARLEY ALCALA
NEW INFORMATION: Suspect in custody, situation resolved on Hwy 53
AZFAMILY | MGN - Recall notice
Mike’s Star Market Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Packaged Poultry
Tara Jane Sullivan
Sheriff’s Department continues to seek answers, clues leading to Weston woman’s whereabouts

Latest News

Henning has been in law enforcement for around 30 years.
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office Detective Don Henning retiring after decades-long career
Det. Don Henning
Det. Don Henning Retiring (5/5/23)
Crumbl
Crumbl Cookie Prepares to Open 3 (5/5/23)
Crumbl
Crumbl Cookie Prepares to Open 2 (5/5/23)