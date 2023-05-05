National shortage makes Adderall hard to find for patients

GRAND CUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Pharmacies are struggling to get a hold of the drug that’s typically prescribed for people diagnosed with ADHD or narcolepsy. The problem has become more dire over the last months.

“Driving is probably one of my biggest issues,” said Margaret Oxford - she is affected by the Adderall supply problem. The Texas woman had been taking the drug to combat ADHD for the last decade and she says she needs Adderall to accomplish her daily tasks.

“Adderall is something that helps me pay attention to the road and when I don’t have it, I’m pretty much always nervous,” she explained.

Locating a pharmacy that can fill her prescription has turned into a monthly battle. As a social worker, Oxford claims she sometimes has to go for weeks without Adderall - and as a result, her job performance suffers.

“Keeping anything organized, getting pretty much tasks done takes about three times the amount of time,” she said.

Adderall is classified as a “Schedule 2 drug” by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), meaning it is considered to be at high risk for abuse and potential addiction. “Schedule 2″ is the strictest classification for legally obtained drugs and due to tight monitoring by the DEA, manufacturers can not just produce more of the drug.

Local pharmacy owners say they have never seen a drug shortage like this and it seems to be getting more severe.

“The true shortage, about a month ago, but leading up to that it was getting more scant. But you could still get things, you know, now it’s to the point where you basically can’t get anything,” remarked Ken Bressers, Owner of a pharmacy in Omro.

He also said that despite checking with the dozen manufacturers they work with multiple times a day, he has to tell patients that they don’t have it in stock and don’t know when that might change.

The cause of the shortage is unclear, but Bressers believes that one reason is due to the rise in telehealth appointments and an increase in people receiving prescriptions during the pandemic.

