Prom simulation teaches students effect of drunk driving

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Before students at North High School head to prom Saturday night, they got to witness what drunk driving can do first hand.

For 20 years, Mayo Clinic Health System has put on trauma simulations for area high schools to show students the effects of drunk driving. The simulation gives students a real life look at a car crash, and how serious and even deadly those can be.

“Our goal is to never see anybody in our emergency department. You know, we want people out living their best lives and having fun. We don’t want people to use us. We’re here if you need us, but we want the kids to be safe, make good choices, and have fun on their prom night and every other night as well,” said Joni Gilles, Mayo Clinic Trauma Injury Prevention Coordinator.

Next week, the trauma simulation will head to Lake Holcombe High School on Tuesday and Eau Claire Memorial High School on Thursday.

