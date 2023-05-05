SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 4th

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - City bragging right were on the line in the final Eau Claire Memorial vs Eau Claire North baseball game of the year. Regis baseball pitched a perfect game to defeat Thorp.

In prep softball, Fall Creek hosted Bloomer in a battle of the top two teams in the Cloverbelt West Conference.

Also, UW-Eau Claire faced off with UW-La Crosse in a softball doubleheader, while Blugold baseball took on St. Mary’s.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLEY ALCALA
NEW INFORMATION: Suspect in custody, situation resolved on Hwy 53
TREVOR BLACKBURN
Competency exam ordered for man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting Chippewa County teen
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
Fireworks in Eau Claire
4th of July fireworks display to happen this year in Eau Claire
HARLEY ALCALA
Man appears in court following law enforcement incident on Highway 53

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
15 Chippewa Falls athletes signed to collegiate athletic programs on May 3rd.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, May 3rd
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from teammate Randall Cobb as the...
Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb expected to sign with Jets