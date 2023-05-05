Two people taken into custody after chase involving stolen vehicle

Photo of damaged Dunn Co. squad
Photo of damaged Dunn Co. squad(Dunn Co. Sheriffs Office)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people have been taken into custody after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office of a pursuit heading westbound on I-94 Wednesday night. The pursuit was initiated after their office responded to a report of occupants passed out in a vehicle with the operator observed having a needle in his arm. When deputies got to the scene, the driver took off.

Dunn County Deputies deployed spike strips prior to exit 45 on I-94. The vehicle continued westbound with several tires deflated where deputies performed a moving roadblock to slow and stop the suspect vehicle. After the vehicle was stopped, the driver accelerated attempting to escape between a Dunn County squad and guardrail severely damaging a Dunn County squad.

A pit maneuver was then performed on the suspect vehicle with it coming to rest in the median where the driver fled on foot. The driver and a passenger were taken into custody shortly after.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was found to be stolen out of St. Paul, Minnesota, and had been involved in pursuit by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office earlier in the day, with the pursuit being terminated after entering Minnesota.

