Wisconsin's fishing opener is Saturday

(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT
(WSAW) - The 2023-2024 general inland fishing season will open on Saturday, May 6.

No matter where anglers decide to fish, all Wisconsin residents and non-residents over the age of 16 are required to purchase a fishing license. In Wisconsin, kids 15 and under fish without a license every day. So do anglers born before 1927. Anglers can buy licenses through Go Wild, the DNR’s license portal, or from a license agent.

Fishing license cost
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding all anglers to minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from boats before and after launching, draining all water from compartments and never moving live fish away from any waterbody.

Wisconsin has more than 13,000 miles of trout streams, with nearly 5,400 high-quality, Class 1 trout streams. Those looking to fish trout streams can use the DNR TROUT tool to find locations of DNR fishing easements and classified trout waters. For anglers looking for spots with easy access, try one of the several ponds stocked with catchable trout in the area.

Boaters are also reminded to wear life jackets.

7 day forecast
