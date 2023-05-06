Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraising event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin continued its largest annual fundraiser Friday night.

For the 39th year, Bowl For Kids’ Sake is back, with community members gathering at Wagner’s Lanes in Eau Claire to take part in the festivities.

The fundraiser helps support youth mentoring and the five communities the organization serves.

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise over $172,000 across Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, St. Croix, and Pierce counties.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Development Manager Rillie Zwiefelhofer explains how Big Brothers Big Sisters will be allocating the funds raised by the bowling events.

“Child safety is the number one priority for us because we do create, and maintain, and then support all of the 1 to 1 matches that are participating in our programs,” Zwiefelhofer said. “The vast majority of these funds are going towards allocation for child safety, and making sure that match support contacts are being done with all of the parties that need to be, so we make sure that all of our matches are really getting everything out of the program.”

Two more bowling events are scheduled at Wagner’s Lanes in Eau Claire, one on May 11 at 6 P.M., the other on May 12 at 5:30 P.M.

The final event of the fundraiser will take place at Broadway Bowl in Menomonie on May 18 at 7 P.M.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.