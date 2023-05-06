Chippewa County community comes together for Part 2 of ‘Chippewa Strong’ series

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members gathered in Chippewa Falls Friday to continue a series focused on community resilience.

The “Chippewa Strong” series is a two-part event designed to help the community deal with recent traumas.

Over the last five years, Chippewa County has seen several tragedies, many of them involving children.

Friday’s event at the Northwestern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds taught participants new ways to practice self care to enhance resiliency through yoga, gardening, meditation, art, and more.

Event organizer Angela Weideman believes it’s very important for the community to come together and grow stronger with each other.

“Community events like this are extremely important because there are so many people that are isolated in our communities, and Chippewa has been through many tragedies over the last five years, many of them relating to children, and that has left a really deep, heartfelt impact on the community, and the community said we need a space to come together to connect,” Weideman said.

Part one of the “Chippewa Strong” series focused on the education of resiliency and planning.

