Dozens of local artists featured at Banbury Spring Market

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists got the chance to show off and sell their artwork to community members in the Chippewa Valley Saturday afternoon.

It was all a part of the Banbury Spring Market event at Banbury Place.

Dozens of artists were featured this year, displaying their craft arts.

The artists could be seen at buildings 10 and 13 at Banbury Place along with the vendors outside at the parking lot.

Mindy Huntress with the events committee said it is important to support local art.

“I’m an artists, I am a part of the community. I have a lot of friend artists that come to these events and we’re all very connected. So, helping each other, helping the community,” said Huntress.

She also said there will be more seasonal and holiday markets leading up to Art Crawl 2024.

The next one is set for the summer on August 19th.

