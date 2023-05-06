Dozens of local artists featured at Banbury Spring Market

Community members checking out the art at Mindy Huntress' shop at Banbury Place in Eau Claire, WI
Community members checking out the art at Mindy Huntress' shop at Banbury Place in Eau Claire, WI(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists got the chance to show off and sell their artwork to community members in the Chippewa Valley Saturday afternoon.

It was all a part of the Banbury Spring Market event at Banbury Place.

Dozens of artists were featured this year, displaying their craft arts.

The artists could be seen at buildings 10 and 13 at Banbury Place along with the vendors outside at the parking lot.

Mindy Huntress with the events committee said it is important to support local art.

“I’m an artists, I am a part of the community. I have a lot of friend artists that come to these events and we’re all very connected. So, helping each other, helping the community,” said Huntress.

She also said there will be more seasonal and holiday markets leading up to Art Crawl 2024.

The next one is set for the summer on August 19th.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Crumbl Cookies has opened in Eau Claire 4008 Commonwealth Avenue.
Crumbl Cookies opens their doors in Eau Claire
Photo of damaged Dunn Co. squad
Two people taken into custody after chase involving stolen vehicle
Name released of man found dead in Dunn County fire
The latest ALICE report shows the continuing financial impact of COVID-19 on households in the...
Over 1 in 3 households in the Chippewa Valley are financially at risk
Jonathan Lucas
Man charged in death of infant son found guilty

Latest News

Expecting parents in the Chippewa Valley were able to come together to learn about local family...
Organizations in Eau Claire partner for first ever community baby shower
Audience in attendance for ensemble performance at UW-Eau Claire as part of Wisconsin School...
UW-Eau Claire hosts WSMA Music Festival
Mini planet model at UW-Eau Claire's Phillip's Science Building for Astronomy Day
UW-Eau Claire holds annual Astronomy Day event
(AP Photo)
Wisconsin fishing season begins Saturday