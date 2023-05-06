A few chances for showers and storms during the weekend with seasonable to above average temperatures

Today’s weather was dictated by a stationary front over our southern counties that led to an array of conditions throughout Western Wisconsin. In the Chippewa Valley, clouds dominated with persistent rounds of showers and thunderstorms as highs only made it into the 50s. Meanwhile in the Coulee Region, sun mixed with clouds in southerly flow as highs warmed above average in the 70s. Periods of scattered showers and storms are expected tonight over the area as our front remains stalled out. As for low temperatures, most locations will hold steady in the 50s. If you’re heading out to area lakes for the state fishing opener tomorrow, be sure to bring an umbrella as you may need it at times! While much of the day is expected to stay dry under a mainly cloudy sky, a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out as a boundary remains parked to our south. Thunder is also a possibility with any showers, so you’ll want to remember the phrase “when thunder roars, go indoors” as thunder is an indicator of lightning nearby. Breezes will pick up from the southeast, helping temperatures climb back around our seasonable averages in the mid-60s.

A warm front lifts northward with a few showers and storms possible (WEAU)

By tomorrow evening, a batch of widespread showers and thunderstorms looks to move in as a low pressure system slowly lifts northeast out of the Dakotas with an associated warm front pushing northward across our neck of the woods. An isolated strong storm is possible, with the main threat being large hail. Sunday looks mostly dry with sunshine and a few clouds as our storm system weakens to the west, while another one moves south of the Badger state. That said, some of the latest forecast models continue to indicate the potential for scattered thunderstorms to develop sometime during the mid and late afternoon hours. Ingredients appear to also be favorable for a severe weather threat with sufficient instability and moisture in place as dew points climb through the 50s and near 60 in spots. There is quite a bit of disagreement, however, on the extent and magnitude of this threat, as well as where the highest chances for severe storms will occur. This is something we’ll continue to monitor closely through the start of the weekend. Otherwise, Sunday will feature above normal temperatures in the Chippewa Valley as we make a run for 80. Trends into the middle of next week still point towards a quiet forecast as a broad upper-level ridge of high pressure takes hold over the region. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with consistent highs ranging through the 70s. Differences come towards the end of the week as long-range models depict a large trough carving out across the Western United States. The timing and evolution of this are in question at the moment, but we could see the return of precipitation with temperatures warming up around 80 again.

