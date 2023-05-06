Organizations in Eau Claire partner for first ever community baby shower

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At The Roots LLC, NAMI Chippewa Valley, The Community Table and volunteers are partnered together to offer a free community baby shower for expecting parents and families with infants at Lake Street United Methodist Church in Eau Claire.

Parents and families in the Chippewa Valley were able to come together to learn about local family and parenting resources.

Some of the resources at the event included representatives from the community table, midwives, massage therapists, and mental health experts specializing in postpartum.

Parents also got to take home a new diaper bag with baby wipes, diapers, and other supplies.

Renee Sommer, co-owner of At the Roots LLC, said the goal of the event is let parents know they’re not alone.

“We need that village to be able to raise kids. And a lot of people now are just experiencing not having that. But there are resources, there’s organizations that are here to support parents and just make that transition a little bit easier,” Sommer said.

Organizers say over 80 families attended today’s event with the hope to hold similar events in the future.

