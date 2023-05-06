Police responding to shooting at Dallas-area outlet mall

Two young men talk about what they saw when they first heard shooting. (Source: WFAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Law enforcement responded to a shooting at an outlet mall Saturday in the Dallas area.

Calls about shots being fired came in about 3:40 p.m. from the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas.

A dispatcher with Allen police confirmed the department was investigating a shooting.

WFAA-TV reported that police on the scene said there were multiple victims, including children. Their conditions were not immediately known, but WFAA reported that the Collin County Sheriff said the shooter is dead.

Video shared on social media showed people running through a parking lot while gunfire could be heard.

More than 30 police cruisers with lights flashing were blocking an entrance to mall, with multiple ambulances on the scene.

A live aerial broadcast from the news station showed armored trucks and other law enforcement vehicles stationed outside the sprawling outdoor mall.

Ambulances from several neighboring cities responded to the scene.

The Dallas office of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

Allen, a suburb about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of downtown Dallas, has roughly 105,000 residents.

