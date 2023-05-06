SportScene 13 for Friday, May 5th

By JD Danielson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard’s charity “Garding Against Cancer” hosts an event in Madison with special guest Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

Plus, Altoona hosts Lakeland Union in prep boys tennis.

Also, UW-Whitewater hosts the WIAC Conference Track and Field Championships.

At Simpson Field the Eau Claire North girls soccer team hosts Green Bay Preble.

Additionally, Mondovi softball remains undefeated with a home victory against Elmwood/Plum City.

Finally, UW-Eau Claire baseball takes on UW-La Crosse in a doubleheader.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HARLEY ALCALA
Man appears in court following law enforcement incident on Highway 53
A Crumbl Cookies has opened in Eau Claire 4008 Commonwealth Avenue.
Crumbl Cookies opens their doors in Eau Claire
A sentencing hearing was held Thursday for 25-year-old Raul NMI Chiman-Arce.
Minneapolis man charged in fatal crash in Dunn County sentenced
Jesse Koltz, 33
Wood County pursuit covers almost 16 miles, driver arrested, charged with 4th OWI
Photo of damaged Dunn Co. squad
Two people taken into custody after chase involving stolen vehicle

Latest News

SportScene 13 Friday
Memorial topped North in the battle of Eau Claire
SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 4th
SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
15 Chippewa Falls athletes signed to collegiate athletic programs on May 3rd.
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, May 3rd