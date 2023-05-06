SportScene 13 for Friday, May 5th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard’s charity “Garding Against Cancer” hosts an event in Madison with special guest Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

Plus, Altoona hosts Lakeland Union in prep boys tennis.

Also, UW-Whitewater hosts the WIAC Conference Track and Field Championships.

At Simpson Field the Eau Claire North girls soccer team hosts Green Bay Preble.

Additionally, Mondovi softball remains undefeated with a home victory against Elmwood/Plum City.

Finally, UW-Eau Claire baseball takes on UW-La Crosse in a doubleheader.

