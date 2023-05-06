Unseasonably warm temperatures in store through the new work week with lingering shower/storm chances

Cloud cover dominated for the state fishing opener today with just a few isolated showers developing across the area. Temperatures were limited to the low and mid-60s, thanks to a cloudy sky throughout the day. If you have outdoor plans during the first part of tonight, you’ll want to keep that umbrella handy as scattered to widespread showers and storms are expected to develop with a warm front gradually pushing northward. With dew points in the 50s as well as increasing elevated instability, a few strong to severe thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, especially south of the Chippewa Valley. Should these come to fruition, the main threats would be hail up to one inch in diameter, isolated gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall. Any precipitation will move out to the east around and after midnight with widespread fog developing during the early morning hours as winds become light to calm with a few breaks in the clouds and low-level moisture sticking around. Overnight lows will stay mild with most locations dropping to the mid and upper 50s.

Low pressure weakens over Minnesota with an isolated shower or storm possible (WEAU)

Areas of dense fog are possible through mid-morning tomorrow, before it dissipates with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm may form later in the day with a weak front overhead, but many locations should remain dry as temperatures rise above average to the upper 70s and around 80. Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around tomorrow night and even into Monday as a piece of upper energy works into the Upper Midwest with a warm front hanging out to the south. Highs to kick off the new week will be seasonable near 70. From there, the weather looks to stay quiet through at least Thursday, when we’ll be watching a large storm system come together in the Rockies with an upper trough carving out across the Western United States. For now, the forecast is dry through early next weekend with sun and clouds as there are differences in the timing and evolution of this weather-maker, as well as the extent of any potential precipitation among the forecast models. That said, we’ll keep the warmer weather around as southerly flow dominates with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s appearing likely as we progress towards the middle of May.

