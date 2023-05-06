UW-Eau Claire holds annual Astronomy Day event

Mini planet model at UW-Eau Claire's Phillip's Science Building for Astronomy Day
Mini planet model at UW-Eau Claire's Phillip's Science Building for Astronomy Day(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A trip to space may be easier than you think, and you won’t have to go far for life off.

Volunteers at UW-Eau Claire held their Astronomy Day event at the Phillips Science Building Saturday.

It featured informative displays on the planets in our system as well as interactive displays that teaches guests about light travel and infrared technology.

The event is a collaboration with students and faculty of the physics and astrology department at the university and the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.

Professor Nathan A. Miller said the event brings out of this world fun for the family.

“It’s a lot of fun to see little kids around here engaging with science and seeing displays and having some idea on how interesting the universe can be. Every year there’s just a buzz of families coming through here and seeing the displays, and I think they go home with a number of things to talk about,” said Miller.

He also said the Hobbs Observatory at Beaver Creek Reserve holds observations every Saturday night.

That is if there are clear conditions after the sunsets until 11 p.m. from now until October.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Crumbl Cookies has opened in Eau Claire 4008 Commonwealth Avenue.
Crumbl Cookies opens their doors in Eau Claire
Photo of damaged Dunn Co. squad
Two people taken into custody after chase involving stolen vehicle
Name released of man found dead in Dunn County fire
The latest ALICE report shows the continuing financial impact of COVID-19 on households in the...
Over 1 in 3 households in the Chippewa Valley are financially at risk
Jonathan Lucas
Man charged in death of infant son found guilty

Latest News

Expecting parents in the Chippewa Valley were able to come together to learn about local family...
Organizations in Eau Claire partner for first ever community baby shower
Audience in attendance for ensemble performance at UW-Eau Claire as part of Wisconsin School...
UW-Eau Claire hosts WSMA Music Festival
Community members checking out the art at Mindy Huntress' shop at Banbury Place in Eau Claire, WI
Dozens of local artists featured at Banbury Spring Market
(AP Photo)
Wisconsin fishing season begins Saturday