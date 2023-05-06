UW-Eau Claire holds annual Astronomy Day event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A trip to space may be easier than you think, and you won’t have to go far for life off.

Volunteers at UW-Eau Claire held their Astronomy Day event at the Phillips Science Building Saturday.

It featured informative displays on the planets in our system as well as interactive displays that teaches guests about light travel and infrared technology.

The event is a collaboration with students and faculty of the physics and astrology department at the university and the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.

Professor Nathan A. Miller said the event brings out of this world fun for the family.

“It’s a lot of fun to see little kids around here engaging with science and seeing displays and having some idea on how interesting the universe can be. Every year there’s just a buzz of families coming through here and seeing the displays, and I think they go home with a number of things to talk about,” said Miller.

He also said the Hobbs Observatory at Beaver Creek Reserve holds observations every Saturday night.

That is if there are clear conditions after the sunsets until 11 p.m. from now until October.

