UW-Eau Claire hosts WSMA Music Festival

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Middle and high school students from across the state took part in a music festival at UW-Eau Claire Saturday.

The Wisconsin School Music Association selected students from various school districts in Wisconsin to play their music and receive critiques.

The students had to qualify by being the best in their respective school districts.

Students performed in solo or ensemble performances at various locations across campus.

One organizer with the WSMA said the students deserve to showcase their talents.

“There are so many talented students out there and having this opportunity to share that with their parents, with others, is just really exciting for them. Great for their school,” said Darin Menk with the WSMA. “But it’s also really the first major opportunity they’ve had with the challenges of the past two years. To really get to show that. So, it’s really exciting to have that opportunity.”

Other UW Campuses that hosted the festival today include UW-La Crosse, UW-Parkside and UW-Stevens Point.

UW-Eau Claire is expected to host the festival again next year according to Menk.

