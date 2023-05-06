UW-Eau Claire hosts WSMA Music Festival

Audience in attendance for ensemble performance at UW-Eau Claire as part of Wisconsin School...
Audience in attendance for ensemble performance at UW-Eau Claire as part of Wisconsin School Music Association Music Festival(Daniel Gomez)
By Daniel Gomez
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Middle and high school students from across the state took part in a music festival at UW-Eau Claire Saturday.

The Wisconsin School Music Association selected students from various school districts in Wisconsin to play their music and receive critiques.

The students had to qualify by being the best in their respective school districts.

Students performed in solo or ensemble performances at various locations across campus.

One organizer with the WSMA said the students deserve to showcase their talents.

“There are so many talented students out there and having this opportunity to share that with their parents, with others, is just really exciting for them. Great for their school,” said Darin Menk with the WSMA. “But it’s also really the first major opportunity they’ve had with the challenges of the past two years. To really get to show that. So, it’s really exciting to have that opportunity.”

Other UW Campuses that hosted the festival today include UW-La Crosse, UW-Parkside and UW-Stevens Point.

UW-Eau Claire is expected to host the festival again next year according to Menk.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Crumbl Cookies has opened in Eau Claire 4008 Commonwealth Avenue.
Crumbl Cookies opens their doors in Eau Claire
Photo of damaged Dunn Co. squad
Two people taken into custody after chase involving stolen vehicle
Name released of man found dead in Dunn County fire
The latest ALICE report shows the continuing financial impact of COVID-19 on households in the...
Over 1 in 3 households in the Chippewa Valley are financially at risk
Jonathan Lucas
Man charged in death of infant son found guilty

Latest News

Expecting parents in the Chippewa Valley were able to come together to learn about local family...
Organizations in Eau Claire partner for first ever community baby shower
Mini planet model at UW-Eau Claire's Phillip's Science Building for Astronomy Day
UW-Eau Claire holds annual Astronomy Day event
Community members checking out the art at Mindy Huntress' shop at Banbury Place in Eau Claire, WI
Dozens of local artists featured at Banbury Spring Market
(AP Photo)
Wisconsin fishing season begins Saturday