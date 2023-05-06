Wausau West Softball raising money for child living with cancer

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On April 25, Ben and Claire Heindel received a message no parent ever wants to hear, their 19-month-old son Emmett being diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia.

ALL is a type of cancer that affects a person’s blood and bone marrow, but it is treatable.

“Every day is an adventure now, we just started this,” Wausau West Softball JV assistant coach and Emmett’s grandfather Matt Mayer. “We have hope in that we know we just have to get him through this every day.”

Emmett’s family is experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions. Treatment is expected to take about two and a half years. Emmett and Claire are currently at Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee getting him treatment.

The support for Emmett and the Heindel family is being shown throughout the city, particularly with the Wausau West Softball team. The Wausau West team is selling t-shirts, collecting donations, and having a 50/50 raffle at their game on Tuesday, May 16 to support Emmett.

Mayer is overwhelmed with the team’s help. “Just the support I think it’s a lot of times just having our players reach out and say ‘thank you’ or ‘thanks coach have a good day’ it means a lot,” said Mayer.

Wausau West Varsity Coach Jamie Hughes said it means a lot when the community also helps. “It stinks when it hits home with one of your own. So to reach out, and make the community as far as we can stretch, aware of it is really big and they know they have that support outside of West and fast pitch,” said Hughes.

Members of the softball team said it warms their hearts to help the family during this critical time.

“It feels amazing because Emmett is just adorable and he deserves the world,” said Taylor Liebelt, Wausau West Softball. Claire is so close to all of us so it’s just amazing that we could help her out when she needs it the most.”

Teammate Autumn Hughes added, “It means a lot to me just with us all coming together and just showing support to him as he battles through this. I think spreading awareness is also really important because this could happen to anyone.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Crumbl Cookies has opened in Eau Claire 4008 Commonwealth Avenue.
Crumbl Cookies opens their doors in Eau Claire
Photo of damaged Dunn Co. squad
Two people taken into custody after chase involving stolen vehicle
Name released of man found dead in Dunn County fire
The latest ALICE report shows the continuing financial impact of COVID-19 on households in the...
Over 1 in 3 households in the Chippewa Valley are financially at risk
Jonathan Lucas
Man charged in death of infant son found guilty

Latest News

Bowl for Kids' Sake
Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraising event
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
39th Annual Bowl for Kids Sake
39th Annual Bowl for Kids Sake