Wisconsin fishing season begins Saturday

All regulations and license requirements apply.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The general inland fishing season begins in Wisconsin the first weekend of May per the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

No matter where anglers decide to fish, all Wisconsin residents and non-residents over the age of 16 are required to purchase a fishing license. Anglers can buy licenses through Go Wild, the DNR’s license portal, or from a license agent.

As anglers head out to their favorite fishing locations, the DNR would like to remind them to:

  • Follow all regulations and license requirements.
  • Minimize the spread of aquatic invasive species by removing plants and animals from your boat before and after launching, draining all water from compartments and never moving live fish away from any waterbody.
  • Practice responsible catch and release if you are letting your catch go.
  • Follow safe boating procedures and always wear a life jacket.

To find new places to fish and other fishing information, download the 2023 Wisconsin Fishing Report or contact your local fisheries biologist for more information.

