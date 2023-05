DEVELOPING: officer involved shooting in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - St. Croix County Dispatch confirmed to WEAU that the incident near Hwy 128 and County G near Glenwood City in St. Croix County was a shooting that involved an officer.

State Representative Jodi Emerson released the following statement on Facebook: “My heart goes out the the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and all those who knew and loved the fallen officer.”

The Glenwood City Police Department also posted on Facebook: “Our thoughts, prayers, and hearts are with the St Croix County Sheriff’s Office”

The Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police posted to Facebook: “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of another Wisconsin law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty tonight. The fourth this year, the third in less than a month. This has to stop! Rest easy hero, we have the watch from here.”

