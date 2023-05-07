Eau Claire Fire and Rescue is on the scene of an active fire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to Eau Claire Fire and Rescue, crews are on the scene of an active fire off of 11th street.

In a Facebook post, Eau Claire Fire and Rescue said dispatched stated there is an attached garage on fire with possible occupants still in the home. Update from comm center while en-route is that police arrived and had occupants exit the home.

Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved garage. Engine 9 pulled an attack line and began fire attack on the garage.

