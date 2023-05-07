No one hurt in Eau Claire garage fire

(MGN)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire in Eau Claire Saturday evening.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, crews responded to a structure on the West side of Eau Claire Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found an attached garage with a car inside on fire. First responders said the fire on 11th Street started to spread into the house before firefighters stopped it.

Staff with the fire department said both the garage and home were evacuated prior to their arrival and no one was hurt.

The Eau Claire Communications Center, Eau Claire Police Department, and Xcel Energy assisted during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate is pending.

