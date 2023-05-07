Road closures in St. Croix county due to law enforcement activity

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GLEENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of traffic are closed Northbound and Southbound on HWY 128 at County G due to law enforcement activity.

Road closures are near Glenwood City in St. Croix county.

An alternate route has been made for drivers. Detour is as follows; Traffic to get off and take County G East to HWY 170, HWY 170 West back to HWY 128.

