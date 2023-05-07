SportScene 13 for Saturday, May 6th

By JD Danielson
Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In prep baseball action, Eau Claire North hosts Wausau West in a doubleheader, while Chippewa Falls faces Marshfield.

Plus, Eau Claire Memorial hosts Holmen in a prep softball doubleheader.

Also, Eau Claire North and Regis/McDonell face off in prep girls soccer.

Additionally, the WIAC track and field conference championships continue at UW-Whitewater.

Finally, the UW-Eau Claire baseball team rounds out their WIAC regular season with a doubleheader against UW-La Crosse.

