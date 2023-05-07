UPDATE: St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in line of duty

(MGN)
By Melanie Walleser and Kim Leadholm
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty Saturday evening.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports around 6:15 p.m. a deputy took a call of a possible drunk driver in the ditch near Glenwood City. After the deputy arrived, they reported shots fired and sustained a gunshot wound. The deputy was brought to a local hospital where they died. The suspect left the scene and was found deceased in a wooded area with a gunshot wound.

According to information from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, there is no threat to the community.

The DCI is leading the investigation with help from multiple other agencies.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the St. Croix County District Attorney when the investigation is finished.

Find this press release here.

St. Croix County Dispatch confirmed to WEAU that the incident near Hwy 128 and County G near Glenwood City in St. Croix County was a shooting that involved an officer.

State Representative Jodi Emerson released the following statement on Facebook: “My heart goes out the the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and all those who knew and loved the fallen officer.”

The Glenwood City Police Department also posted on Facebook: “Our thoughts, prayers, and hearts are with the St Croix County Sheriff’s Office”

The Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police posted to Facebook: “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of another Wisconsin law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty tonight. The fourth this year, the third in less than a month. This has to stop! Rest easy hero, we have the watch from here.”

WEAU will continue to report any updates as the story progresses.

