Wisconsin firefighters honored at national memorial service

Three fallen Wisconsin firefighters honored
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A memorial service honoring the lives of 144 fallen firefighters, including three Wisconsin firefighters, continued this morning.

With Sunday morning came a service for the firefighters, a continuation from Saturday night’s candlelight service. The memorial took place in Maryland at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park.

Captain Brian Busch, 43, and firefighter James Ludlum, 69, from Mineral Point were honored alongside 20 year old firefighter Riley Huiras from Wisconsin Rapids. Captain Busch and Ludlum died in an accident last January when a semi crashed into their fire truck, while Huiras died of an aneurysm.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas addressed the families gathered at the memorial.

“When a firefighter answers the call to action, their loved ones are answering the call too,” Mayorkas said. “Every fallen hero we honor today was supported by a family who also gave of themselves, who sacrificed so much so that others could be safe.”

Each family at the memorial was presented with a badge, a rose and an American flag that has flown over the memorial and the U.S. Capitol.

Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a part of the national memorial in honor of their sacrifices.

