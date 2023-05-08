1 person dead, 1 hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Polk County

VILLAGE OF DRESSER, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another person is hurt after a 2-vehicle crash in Polk County Monday.

According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on May 8, 2023, at 11:11 a.m., authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Highway 35 and Clark Road in the Village of Dresser, Wis.

The media release says it was determined that a pickup truck on Clark Road pulled into the path of a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 35. Both vehicles were occupied by only the drivers.

According to the media release, the driver of the northbound vehicle on Highway 35 suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. Authorities are not releasing the name of the person at this time. The driver of the pickup truck was taken by ambulance with minor injuries.

This is the third fatality in Polk County this year, according to the media release.

Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was the Allied Fire-Dresser Fire and First Responders, Osceola Ambulance, Lakes Region EMS, Life Link air ambulance, Osceola Police, St Croix Falls Police, Dresser Police, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the media release, the crash is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

