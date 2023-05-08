2 teenagers arrested in connection to burglaries, theft of property in Neillsville

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities arrested two teenagers in connection to burglaries and theft of property in Neillsville.

According to a media release from the City of Neillsville Police Department, on April 21, 2023, a City of Neillsville Police Department patrolman was performing a business security check in the 400 block of West 7th Street when that officer found the building had been broken into.

The media release from the City of Neillsville Police Department states, “On Tuesday, April 23, 2023, police received information about a burglary in the 800 block of Hewett Street. Police spoke with the property owner, who reported an undisclosed amount of cash and two cash registers had been taken. On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, police responded to a burglary in the 10 block of South Grand Avenue. Police spoke with the property owner, who reported that an undisclosed amount of cash and property had been taken. On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, police responded to a theft complaint in the 900 block of East 15th Steet. Police learned an ATV had been taken along with other undisclosed property items-a citizen located the ATV in the 600 block of East Street. Police responded and recovered it.”

The media release goes on to state, “On Thursday, May 4, 2023, police learned the ATV had been stolen again. On Patrol, a Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy located the missing ATV on Granton Road. On Thursday, May, 4, 2023, police responded to a second burglary on the 10 block of South Grand Avenue. Police spoke with the property owner, who reported property and an undisclosed amount of cash had been taken.”

According to the media release, on May 4, 2023, police identified two teenagers involved in the burglaries and theft of property. A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were arrested and taken to a secure juvenile facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Neillsville Police Department at (715)-743-3122.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.