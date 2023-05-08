Chetek Police Department doing bracelet fundraiser in honor of fallen officers

CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chetek Police Department is doing a fundraiser with bracelets.

Images of the bracelets in a social post via the Chetek Police Department Facebook Page show the bracelets read ”614 & 608″

According to information from the Chetek Police Department, the numbers on the bracelets are the badge numbers for fallen officers Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach. The money is intended to go to Breidenbach’s fiancé' and his children.

The cost of the bracelets are $5.00 and they must be purchased at the Chetek Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.