Chetek Police Department doing bracelet fundraiser in honor of fallen officers

BRACELET FUNDRAISER
BRACELET FUNDRAISER(COURTESY: CHETEK POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chetek Police Department is doing a fundraiser with bracelets.

Images of the bracelets in a social post via the Chetek Police Department Facebook Page show the bracelets read ”614 & 608″

According to information from the Chetek Police Department, the numbers on the bracelets are the badge numbers for fallen officers Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach. The money is intended to go to Breidenbach’s fiancé' and his children.

The cost of the bracelets are $5.00 and they must be purchased at the Chetek Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Deputy Kaitie Leising with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the...
UPDATE: Fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy named
Road closures in St. Croix county due to law enforcement activity
No one hurt in Eau Claire garage fire
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
Tribute placed on patrol car sitting outside of St. Croix's Government Building in honor of...
Communities mourn loss of St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

USPS logo.
Postal Service and NALC Help to Feed Wisconsin Residents
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/8/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/8/2023 6 a.m.
st croix
St. Croix Co. Mourns Loss of Sheriff's Deputy (LIVE)
ag
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith 5/8/2023