EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Two to three days a week, I stop at Hy-Vee Fresh and Fast. Most days that I stop, Connie is working at the register. She enthusiastically welcomes customers as they walk in, always has a smile, and is the best at engaging in friendly chat as she rings up your items. Walking in and seeing Connie instantly makes me smile and helps start my day off positively! A huge thank you to Connie St. Martin for always providing amazing customer service! Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Billie Hufford

