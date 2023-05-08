EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate our grandson, Cy Olson, for the Sunshine Award. He came to visit over Easter weekend and helped us with our yard work. He picked up a lot of tree branches that had to be removed from our yard. He loves being outside and we appreciated his help. Cy is a kind, and considerate young man who doesn’t hesitate to assist us with our chores. We are very proud of him.

John and Deanna Schilling

