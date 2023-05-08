EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The neighbors of Wold Court would like to nominate Diane and Rick Dickson for a WEAU Sunshine Award. Diane and Rick have worked tirelessly for many years to improve, beautify, and maintain our neighborhood Wold Park. They have worked with Eau Claire City Parks & Recreation, the Forestry Department, and the Arborist. Invasive species have been removed. Trees, shrubs, and wildflowers have been planted. Diane and Rick are generous, caring, and knowledgeable givers of their time, as well as their endless energy. They have beautified our neighborhood and our city. We appreciate them so much!

The grateful neighbors of Wold Court

