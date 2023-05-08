A drier week ahead with a return to above average temperatures

We managed to salvage some of the weekend with the return of drier weather today. Heading into tonight we will start to see some clouds make a return, with a weak front and low pressure system to our northwest. Southerly flow will be replaced by light easterly winds later tonight as we remain north of a stalled out front well to the south. Overnight a few stray showers may develop with lows holding in the lower 50s. Chances for a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm return on Monday. The main weather system will be located to our south, but a weak surface trough will be in the area, which may be enough to spark off this spotty rain. Otherwise some extra clouds should result in a cooler day overall with highs remaining mostly in the 60s. A stray shower or storm may carry into the night, but then some clearing should result in temperatures dipping back down into the 40s.

A front remains just to the south to start the new week (weau)

The rest of this week’s weather is looking much more conducive to outdoor activities with a high pressure system taking over. Initially to our north, it will build to the south and east, putting the state in southerly flow starting Tuesday. The high should hang out around the Great Lakes into the late week, while in the upper levels, there will also be modest ridging through the Plains and across the Midwest. All of this spells out mainly dry weather and above average temperatures. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs rising back into the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny as we warm further through the 70s and up around 80. Now other than a few subtle weak surface disturbances that could touch off isolated rain, it will remain dry through this stretch. While we are enjoying this warmer and drier weather, the next slow moving front and storm system will be working through the Plains while slowly moving eastward. We look to remain out ahead of this system through at least Friday, with another warm and dry day expected. Changes should then occur.. of course, as we go into the weekend! For now it appears much of Saturday would remain dry, but showers and storms look to come in by Sunday. Of course timing changes are likely with this being several days out, but this would also come with some cooling for the end of the forecast period.

