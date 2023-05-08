Federal civil suit filed against former Eau Claire County DA dismissed

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to court documents, the federal civil suit filed against former Eau Claire County DA, Gary King, is dismissed.

Former Eau Claire County District Attorney Gary King was sued in federal court over allegations he sexually harassed a woman he worked closely with for more than a year.

The civil complaint was filed in the Western District of Wisconsin. The plaintiff is listed as Jessica Bryan.

The complaint says, “In her role, she worked closely with the Eau Claire District Attorney’s Office. Institutionally speaking, the District Attorney controlled, at least in part, the terms and conditions of Bryan’s employment with Eau Claire County.”

