JPD: Craig coach admitted hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Janesville high school coach accused of planting a camera in a girls’ locker room estimated he had been secretly recording students for two years, the Janesville Police Dept. revealed Monday.

The Craig High School coach, identified as Brian Kitzman, estimated that approximately one and a half dozen students were recorded during that time, JPD’s police chief added during a joint news conference with the School District of Janesville Superintendent.

Chief David Moore noted that his investigators are still determining how many students, in all, were caught on camera during that time. As they review the footage, the police department will promptly tell each family, he continued.

“It is not lost on us the breach of trust that has occurred but what we can offer is a thorough and prompt investigation, a transparent investigation,” Moore said.

Moore described the recordings as crimes of opportunity and students were not specifically targeted. Kitzman, he said, would find places where he could put cameras in locker rooms and hide them there.

In this instance, one of the cameras was found after a student spotted her towel – which had been missing for weeks – on Friday morning in a locker that was secured by a Craig High School administrative lock. When a high school staff member helped get the towel, a GoPro camera was located, according to Moore. It was turned over to the school resource officer and, within a few hours, JPD realized what was going on and had identified their suspect.

Kitzman was arrested within a half-hour while boarding a bus that was headed for a track meet. Instead, he was taken to the Rock Co. jail and booked on counts of possession of child pornography, violation of privacy, and representations depicting nudity.

School District of Janesville Superintendent Mark Holzman indicated his district now has two priorities: Supporting the students and cooperating with the JPD investigation.

To the first point, Holzman said the district has been working hard to offer support for its students and has increased what is available for them.

He assured families that a search was conducted to ensure there were no more cameras.

Kitzman, who has been an SDJ coach for multiple sports since 2004, is on administrative leave, Moore explained during the news conference. SDJ will have to wait for its investigation to end before making any decision on his employment. He also pointed out SDJ coaches are on one-year contracts. Moore went on to assure families that all SDJ staff go through a background check.

