I would like to nominate Kendra Conley for the Sunshine Award. Kendra goes above and beyond for each of the staff and students. She stands outside every morning to greet each student and the parents. She has earned so much respect with this being her first year as principal of Thorp Catholic School. She has done so much for the school in less than a year and we hope that she knows how special she really is to each student, the parents, and the staff at Thorp Catholic School.

Amanda Marek

