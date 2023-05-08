Menomonie man accused of possessing child pornography

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man is accused of possessing child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows 48-year-old Joseph Ellis is facing charges of two counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, May 5, 2023, an investigator was working in plain clothes for the Menomonie Police Department, assigned to the Youth Services Officer position at the Menomonie High School. Around 12:44 p.m., dispatch advised that they received a call from a worker at the Work Force Resource Center, 401 Technology Drive E, in the City of Menomonie, regarding a person who was using their public computers to possibly view inappropriate photographs of young girls.

The criminal complaint says a staff member said that she was the one who had initially saw the man viewing the images on their publicly accessible computers. The staff member had video evidence of the man looking at these images of what appeared to be girls between the ages of 8-12.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigator in plain clothes walked past the computer room and saw the man looing at the same website shown in the video evidence taken by the staff member. The man “quickly” changed the screen when he heard the investigator’s footsteps.

Authorities identified the man as Ellis.

According to the criminal complaint, in an interview, Ellis said that he usually came to the Work Force Resource Center once a week to utilize the computer in search of work. Ellis said that he was looking at “family pictures” on the beach and pictures of models in swimsuits. When Ellis was asked to estimate how old the models in these photographs were, Ellis estimated the models were between the ages of 9 and 13. When asked why he would be looking at young children in swim wear, he again said that he is interested in photography and likes looking at “professional pictures.”

Online court records show a $10,000.00 cash bond is set for Ellis. A court hearing is scheduled for June 16, 2023.

