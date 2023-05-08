No one hurt after home explosion in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after a home explosion in Eau Claire Monday.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a home explosion at 1117 East Tyler Avenue around 1:00 p.m. on May 8, 2023.

The media release says crews arrived to find the windows of a one-story wood framed home “blown out with no smoke or fire visible.” Crews reported occupants were out of the structure, attended to, and released on scene. Crews searched the structure and reported no other occupants.

According to the media release, high levels of combustible gas were found throughout the home. Utilities were secured and Xcel Energy was notified. The media release says ventilation efforts were able to bring combustible gas levels down.

Assisting the Eau Claire Fire Department was the Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire Communications Center, and Xcel Energy.

Damage is estimated at $100,000, according to the media release.

