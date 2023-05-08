Postal Service and NALC Help to Feed Wisconsin Residents

Nationwide Food Drive Saturday, May 13, 2023
USPS logo.
(MGN/USPS)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE PRESS RELEASE) - With the help of sponsors, volunteer organizations, and Postal Service employees in thousands of communities nationwide, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Driver Saturday, May 13.

Stamp Out Hunger has become the nation’s largest one-day campaign to collect food for distribution to needy families. After a disruption due to the pandemic in 2021, the program resumed last year, and more than 41 million pounds of food was collected.

Since its inception the program has collected more than 1.82 billion pounds of non-perishable food for communities throughout the country and in Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Food insecurity affects 100 percent of all counties, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children and 5.2 million seniors, in the United States.

Donating is easy. Customers should leave their non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox on Saturday, May 13, before their letter carrier arrives. Food collected during Saturday’s drive will be delivered to local Wisconsin community churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.

Carriers and volunteers from the following Wisconsin Post Offices will be collecting food:

  • Antigo
  • Appleton
  • Arcadia
  • Ashland
  • Beaver Dam
  • Beloit
  • Brillion
  • Eau Claire
  • Fond du Lac
  • Fort Atkinson
  • Green Bay
  • Hartland
  • Hurley
  • Janesville
  • Kenosha
  • La Crosse
  • Little Chute
  • Madison
  • Marshfield
  • Mayville
  • Milwaukee
  • Neenah
  • New Berlin
  • Oshkosh
  • Phillips
  • Port Washington
  • Prairie du Chie
  • Racine
  • Ripon
  • Sheboygan
  • Superior
  • Watertown
  • Waukesha
  • Wisconsin Rapids

The food drive is held annually in late spring because most of the food banks’ donations are received and distributed between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The food collected this weekend will help organizations through the summer months, which can be especially hard for kids when school meals are not available.

For additional information about this year’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, visit nalc.org/community-service/food-drive.

