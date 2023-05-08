Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

By Judy Clark
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 31st Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is happening May 13 in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties.

The National Association of Letter Carriers of the U.S. Postal Service, The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, and Feed My People Food Bank are partnering once again for the drive that’s the largest annual food drive in the Chippewa Valley.

Residents are asked to place non-perishable goods next to their mailbox in a bag (plastic or paper) on the morning of May 13.

The goal is to collect 185,000 pounds of non-perishable food.

United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley

