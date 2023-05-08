SUSAN AMBROSE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Susan Ambrose for the Sunshine Award. Susan has been volunteering for a while now at Hope Gospel Mission. She always comes in with a smile and a happy day greeting. She works in our Development Department and does whatever tasks she is asked to do. She goes above and beyond with any task she is given. She is our Miss Sunshine in the morning regardless of what the weather is like. I so appreciate her for what she does and the smile she brings each time we meet her.

Carol Spitzenberger

