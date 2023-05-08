THEODORE JOAS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am nominating Mr. Theodore Joas, a 5th grade teacher at Locust Lane for the Sunshine Award. We were new to the school district, and he was so kind and communicated well with myself and my student. Mr. Joas was full of smiles and very inviting at the beginning of the year and continues to be a positive influence for my daughter. She has never complained about a bad day with him and is actually sad when he is gone, and they have a substitute. We are so thankful to have a great teacher like him in the ECASD community! Mr. Joas, thank you for all you do!

Katie Pronschinske

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Deputy Kaitie Leising with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the...
UPDATE: Fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy named
Road closures in St. Croix county due to law enforcement activity
No one hurt in Eau Claire garage fire
Tribute placed on patrol car sitting outside of St. Croix's Government Building in honor of...
Communities mourn loss of St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man

Latest News

CY OLSON
DR. FADI SABBAGH
KENDRA CONLEY
CONNIE ST. MARTIN