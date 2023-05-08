EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am nominating Mr. Theodore Joas, a 5th grade teacher at Locust Lane for the Sunshine Award. We were new to the school district, and he was so kind and communicated well with myself and my student. Mr. Joas was full of smiles and very inviting at the beginning of the year and continues to be a positive influence for my daughter. She has never complained about a bad day with him and is actually sad when he is gone, and they have a substitute. We are so thankful to have a great teacher like him in the ECASD community! Mr. Joas, thank you for all you do!

Katie Pronschinske

