Wood County Sheriff's Department says powerful psychedelics found during drug investigation

Saragota drug investigation
Saragota drug investigation(Wood County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT
SARATOGA, Wis. (WSAW) - Deputies from Wood County Sheriff’s Department say an 18-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a psychoactive drug was found during a weekend search.

Deputies are recommending Drexel Sosnovske be charged with manufacturing a schedule I or II narcotic and obstructing an officer.

Deputies were called to a home in Saratoga on Saturday. Deputies found what they believed was dimethyltryptamine or DMT lab. DMT is a drug that people snort, smoke or inject for its psychoactive effects. Investigators said it’s similar to LSD. DMT can have short and long-term effects on the body which include, loss of coordination, confusion, seizures, coma, respiratory arrest, psychosis, rapid heart rate, increased blood pressure, and paranoia, all of which could lead to death depending on the situation.

Investigators said DMT labs are extremely dangerous and can lead to explosions or fires. After the lab in Saratoga was located the Wood County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation to perform a safe clean-up of these dangerous labs and byproducts.

