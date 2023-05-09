Chick-fil-A food truck to be at Eau Claire Hy-Vee Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chick-fil-A food truck is set to be at the Eau Claire Hy-Vee Tuesday, according to a social post via the Chick-fil-A Tri State Food Truck Facebook page.

The social post states, “Wisconsin here we come! We are excited to serve you tomorrow in Eau Claire!

2424 E Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Don’t forget to skip the line and order online

chickfilatristatefoodtruck.com”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.