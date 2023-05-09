Chick-fil-A food truck to be at Eau Claire Hy-Vee Tuesday
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chick-fil-A food truck is set to be at the Eau Claire Hy-Vee Tuesday, according to a social post via the Chick-fil-A Tri State Food Truck Facebook page.
The social post states, “Wisconsin here we come! We are excited to serve you tomorrow in Eau Claire!
2424 E Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701
Don’t forget to skip the line and order online
chickfilatristatefoodtruck.com”
