Chick-fil-A food truck to be at Eau Claire Hy-Vee Tuesday

Hy-Vee in Eau Claire
Hy-Vee in Eau Claire(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chick-fil-A food truck is set to be at the Eau Claire Hy-Vee Tuesday, according to a social post via the Chick-fil-A Tri State Food Truck Facebook page.

The social post states, “Wisconsin here we come! We are excited to serve you tomorrow in Eau Claire!

2424 E Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Don’t forget to skip the line and order online

chickfilatristatefoodtruck.com

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Deputy Kaitie Leising with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the...
UPDATE: Fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy named
Tribute placed on patrol car sitting outside of St. Croix's Government Building in honor of...
Communities mourn loss of St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
EAU CLAIRE HOME EXPLOSION
No one hurt after home explosion in Eau Claire
Photos show the end of the search effort for an 8-year-old boy in the Porcupine Mountains...
Boy who went missing in Michigan state park found safe

Latest News

Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Vernon County Sheriff’s Office: No active shooter at Stoddard Elementary School
Rest areas on I-94 in Jackson County to temporarily close for maintenance
Fallen Deputy
Community Honors Fallen Deputy (5/8/23)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/9/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/9/2023 6 a.m.