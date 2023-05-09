City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department lists openings

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The following boat launch facility, park, and road are open, effectively immediately, according to a media release from the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.

Boat Launch Facility-Veterans Freedom-1000 Boathouse Dr

Park -Lueth Park-31 Lang Dr

Roads -Pettibone Dr S –to Pettibone Boat Club

Remaining closed: -Pettibone Park-Boat Launch Facilities: -East Copeland, 7th St, and Municipal Harbor-Trails: Cottonwood, Jim Asfoor, Grand Crossing, and Willow

The media release says questions can be directed to 608-789-4915 or trussonid@cityoflacrosse.org.

