City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department lists openings

City of La Crosse
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The following boat launch facility, park, and road are open, effectively immediately, according to a media release from the City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.

  • Boat Launch Facility-Veterans Freedom-1000 Boathouse Dr
  • Park -Lueth Park-31 Lang Dr
  • Roads -Pettibone Dr S –to Pettibone Boat Club
  • Remaining closed: -Pettibone Park-Boat Launch Facilities: -East Copeland, 7th St, and Municipal Harbor-Trails: Cottonwood, Jim Asfoor, Grand Crossing, and Willow

The media release says questions can be directed to 608-789-4915 or trussonid@cityoflacrosse.org.

